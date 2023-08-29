Latest Weather Blog
More than 33K acres burned in historic Tiger Island wildfire
MERRYVILLE - A wildfire that's been burning for more than a week in western Louisiana has doubled in size in recent days, stretching to cover more than 33,000 acres of land. It's now the largest in the state's history.
An update from the state on Tuesday said the Tiger Island fire in Beauregard Parish had burned 33,294 acres, more than twice the size of the 15,000-acre footprint that had been reported Friday, Aug. 25.
In that same update, the state reported the fire was only 50 percent contained.
Over the weekend, the Tiger Island Fire in Louisiana nearly doubled in size and is now the largest wildfire in the state's history— CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) August 28, 2023
Cloud cover and light rain helped firefighters overnight, and the fire is now 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/ipfMrv5Jxn
First responders said some rains over the weekend likely slowed the spread and provided a "window of opportunity" for firefighters. Crews are currently working to establish bulldozer lines to cut off the spread of the flames.
Trending News
So far, more than 224 total personnel have assisted in the response, including some from the capital area. The National Guard is also providing support via Black Hawk helicopters and 16 dozers. The response is also being aided by Large Air Tankers, Scoopers, and Air Attacks from Texas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge mayor discusses officer's exit amid investigation into BRPD 'Brave Cave'
-
Video shows man being questioned inside secretive BRPD 'Brave Cave'
-
Entergy expects to cut power for around four hours to make repairs...
-
Sunday Journal - Countdown to Kickoff
-
Fight between city workers in Baker leads to shooting; one person hospitalized