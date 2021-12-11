More than 300 arrested by US Marshals in Gulf Coast crime sweep

Documented gang members and violent offenders were among the 350 people arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service during "Operation Triple Beam-Third Coast," according to CNN.

The news outlet says the arrests were made following a 26-long-week, multiagency crime sweep targeting offenders in the Gulf Coast region.

U.S. Marshals shed additional light on the operation Monday, issuing a statement that explained their aim was to identify targets and collect criminal intelligence.

The operation began April 7 and ended September 30.

Among those arrested were 92 gang members and charges ranged from capital murder to sex offenses and arson. Officials also report seizing 86 firearms, 32.971 kilograms of narcotics, and $4,360,968.

"As violent crime and gang violence continue to rise and plague our cities and counties, those of us in the law enforcement community must be ready and willing to engage," T. Michael O'Connor, US Marshal for the Southern District of Texas, said in the statement. "The goal of Operation Triple Beam is to foster safer communities by providing immediate relief from gang-related violence by investigating and arresting fugitive gang members and the criminal organizations responsible for committing violent crimes."

O'Connor added, "I am extremely proud of all our law enforcement partners who have worked so diligently these past several months."

Agencies that participated in the operation included the Corpus Christi Police Department; Nueces County Sheriff's Office; Texas Department of Public Safety; Homeland Security Investigations; US Drug Enforcement Administration; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.