More than 2.4 million total vaccine doses administered in La. as of Monday

26 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, April 19 2021 Apr 19, 2021 April 19, 2021 12:00 PM April 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana administered 87,307 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past several days.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1,435,611 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

The state says 1,097,425 people have been fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, more than 2.44 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana.

You can read about vaccine eligibility here.

Click HERE to find out where you can get a vaccine.

The dashboard above is best viewed in Chrome, Safari, or Firefox.

