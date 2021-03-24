70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Click here to find out where you can get a COVID vaccine

3 hours 34 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, March 24 2021 Mar 24, 2021 March 24, 2021 2:30 PM March 24, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - With Governor John Bel Edwards expanding COVID vaccine eligibility, more Louisianans than ever will be looking to get a shot starting Monday.

See the latest data on Louisiana's vaccine rollout here.

Check the table below for the Louisiana Department of Health's full list of vaccine suppliers, grouped by parish.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days