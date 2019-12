More than 1,000 customers restored with power near Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

Baton Rogue - More than 1,000 Entergy customers were without power near Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Thursday night.

Outages were along Essen Ln. between Summa Ave. and Picardy Ave.

An Entergy spokesperson says they are still trying to determine what caused the blackout. The outage lasted for over an hour and was expected to return around 10:30 p.m.