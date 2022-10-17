More teens arrested for homicide in East Baton Rouge in 2022 than all of 2021

BATON ROUGE - Ebony Hulbert helps run A&G Grocery on Terrace Avenue.

The Scotlandville native says in the last four years she's been here, crime has exploded.

"When it came close to home in front of my building, it really kind of shook me and got me more into knowing what needs to be done in the community," Hulbert said.

Last year, a 60 year old was caught in the cross fire of a retaliation shooting involving youths outside her shop.

And just last week, down the street, a 17-year-old shot and killed a 16-year-old.

"At 16 years old, I was playing outside. I didn't have all this. So, 16, 17-year-old should be at home, getting an education, playing on a video game, doing something productive with yourself other than trying to find out who you can kill or what problems you have with the next person."

Hulbert says she thinks the majority of shootings she hears about are committed by teens. And the data backs it up. According to the East Baton Rouge district attorney, 16 kids have been arrested for homicide so far this year compared to 15 for all of last year.

"When they get a suspect, they're going to tell you their age. They're not 40, 50, 60 years old. They're young. 20 and under. It's definitely the younger community."

The mother of six says the solution to teen on teen crime starts with leadership.

"The governor, the mayor, police officers--come out of your suits. Come out of your dress and come and walk the streets of each community and find out what is the problem and find out where there can be a solution."