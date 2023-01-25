More stop signs coming to busy intersection under interstate

BATON ROUGE - An intersection with a lot of traffic is concerning to one Metro Councilwoman. Now the two intersections near the interstate at Louise Street are becoming three-way stops.

Dr. Gerard A. Robinson is the pastor at McKowen Baptist Church which is right near the intersections. He says he has witnessed several accidents there.

"People just roll through these stop signs and they speed through here," Robinson said. "I've had several parishioners to be hit coming through this very same intersection."

For years, there has been a stop sign at McCalop Street and Louise Street and a flashing red light at Braddock Street and Louise Street. Now, those two intersections will become three-way stops and drivers on Louise Street with be facing stop signs.

Robinson says enough is enough and something has got to change.

"Stop signs are not serving the purpose at this particular intersection," he said.

He got Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman involved, who says the area has been a "corner of concern" for a long time. She requested that the City-Parish do something to improve the situation. Starting Thursday, the stop signs will be installed.

Coleman says she drives through the area often while on her way to the Leo S. Butler Community Center. She's aiming for something more than stop signs.

"What we're going to do is hold their feet to the fire about a red light being placed here. The statistics show there is definitely a need," Coleman said.

The two intersections are maintained by the state. After the stop signs are installed DOTD says it will be evaluating the intersections to see if a different traffic control device would suit the area better.