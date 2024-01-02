More police in Tigerland Tuesday after security guard knocked unconscious in bar fight

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested after a bar fight near LSU's campus sent one person to the hospital Monday night.

Around 1:35 a.m. police responded to Reggie's Bar located just off LSU's campus in response to a reported fight. According to an arrest report, police found Brandon Thomas at the bottom of the pile fighting a security guard. The guard was knocked unconscious after being hit in the head multiple times. Authorities say the victim may have sustained possible fractured ribs from the fight as well.

Authorities obtained video from the bar that showed Thomas started the fight with the bouncer. Officials said he was assisted by his brother, Robert Thomas III, in injuring the door man. Robert's arrest report says, police used a Taser on him after he refused orders to stop fighting.

"You can't put it on one particular club, because kids were all over the place," BRPD Spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said.

McKneely said it's not uncommon to see fights in the area around the start of the fall semester. He added there would be a significant police presence around Tigerland Tuesday night.

"We want you to know that we are going to have officers in force and if you go out there to fight or cause havoc, you will go to jail."

The brothers were charged with second-degree battery, resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace in connection with the spat.