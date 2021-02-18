More people in La. eligible for COVID vaccine Monday: Live details here

BATON ROUGE - More people will be able to obtain the COVID vaccine next week as the state extended requirements for who can get vaccinated.

The governor announced Thursday (Feb. 18), the vaccine group was being extended to teachers/school staff and people with certain health conditions between the ages of 55 and 64. Also included in the expansion will be pregnant women, regardless of their age. Daycare workers are also included in the expansion.

Local school districts will organize vaccination efforts for teachers and staff through hospitals, clinics, pharmacies or other health organizations. Teachers and school staff should receive information from school districts before Monday.

The expansion for a COVID vaccine to teachers and school staff is for all schools: Public, private, etc., the governor said.

The changes begin Monday, February 22. Click HERE to access the Louisiana state COVID vaccine portal.

Here are the details on Monday’s #COVID19 vaccine eligibility expansion announced by @LouisianaGov today pic.twitter.com/ymoJZTVfA9 — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) February 18, 2021

