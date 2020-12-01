More frosty mornings and a period of showers ahead

Tuesday morning marked the beginning of climatological winter and coincidentally the first freeze of the season. This came only one week beyond the “average” first freeze date of November 24. Baton Rouge nipped 30 degrees just prior to sunrise. While no more freezes are foreseen in the 7-Day Forecast, there could be some frosty mornings.

The Next 24 Hours: Another cold night is ahead. Capital City thermometers should hover just above freezing. The forecast low is for 35 degrees but some typically colder spots north and east of Baton Rouge could briefly reach 32 degrees. Otherwise, expect clear skies and light winds. Some frost is possible to start Wednesday. Sunshine will bump temperatures to near 60 degrees around midday before clouds overtake the area. A spotty shower is possible late.

After That: A weakening frontal system will bring scattered showers and rumbles of thunder overnight into Thursday afternoon. Once this system clears, skies will be mainly clear and temperatures will continue to be below average Friday through the weekend with highs near 60 and lows near 40. A few spots could get into the upper 30s Saturday through Tuesday mornings and therefore see some frost. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: While the official Hurricane Season has ended, the National Hurricane Center still highlights an area in the eastern Atlantic with an unlikely 10 percent chance of subtropical development. It is worth noting that tropical systems do not care about the calendar and storms can develop year round. However, the U.S. typically does not have to worry about these systems from December through April.

We made it through the 183 days of hurricane season.

?? 30 named storms *RECORD*

?? 12 named storms made landfall in the US

?? 5 made landfall in Louisiana *RECORD*

?? 13 hurricanes, 6 major



Thank you for sticking with me through my first hurricane season on the Gulf Coast. pic.twitter.com/3TlvHlvElO — Marisa Nuzzo (@marisanuzzowx) December 1, 2020

The Explanation: Into Wednesday, a complex partnership of upper level lows will dig into the Lower Midwest spawning a surface low to form over Texas. In conjunction with southwesterly flow aloft, just enough moisture will return to the atmosphere for some clouds and showers to develop. By this time on Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be well above freezing and the increasing moisture from southeast surface winds will keep them there. Scattered showers and possible some embedded thunderstorms will be possible from Wednesday evening through Thursday as the surface low and a weak cold front crawl across the region. Once this system exits to the east, drier conditions are expected Friday through the weekend with a continuation of below average temperatures.

--Josh

