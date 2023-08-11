86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More arrests after Ascension girl's murder: Teens accused of helping victim's boyfriend evade arrest

11 hours 17 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, August 11 2023 Aug 11, 2023 August 11, 2023 12:10 PM August 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Three more teens are facing charges linked to the death of a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly shot and killed by a jealous boyfriend a week ago. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the three suspects are accused of helping 16-year-old Jaquin Stephens avoid arrest after he shot his girlfriend, Gracie Limas. Stephens fled the parish and was located Tuesday at a home in Livingston Parish.

The department identified one of the additional suspects Friday as Leland Hickman Jr., 18, of St. Amant. Additionally, two teenage boys ages 15 and 17 — from St. Amant and Denham Springs respectively — were also arrested.

All three were booked as accessories after the fact to second-degree murder, though the department says those charges could be upgraded. 

Trending News

On Thursday, prosecutors announced that Stephens was formally charged with first-degree murder and will stand trial as an adult. The sheriff's office says Stephens was transferred from a juvenile detention facility and is now being housed in the Ascension Parish jail. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days