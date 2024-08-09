Months-long DCFS investigation leads to arrest of two adults, two juveniles

ZACHARY - Four arrests were made Tuesday at the culmination of a months-long investigation and multiple investigations through the Department of Children and Family Services.

Zachary police arrested two adults and two juveniles Tuesday morning. Together, the four were booked for 28 criminal charges.

Dekisha Gibson, 36, was arrested for eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, eight counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Clinon Gibson, 75, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The names and charges of the juveniles arrested were not released.

No further details were given regarding the investigation. This is a developing story.