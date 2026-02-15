67°
Monday's LSU-Kent State baseball game scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
BATON ROUGE — Monday's LSU-Kent State baseball game has been moved to 6 p.m., according to a post by the Tigers.
The game, taking place at Alex Box Stadium, was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
No. 2 LSU previously beat Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, finishing with a score of 5-3.
Monday’s game vs. Kent State has been moved to 6:00 p.m. CT.
?? https://t.co/NMj28AdsqO pic.twitter.com/4CTvnDcgX5— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 15, 2026
