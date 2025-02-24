Monday's Health Report: Children who are too busy with activities at risk for 'hurried child syndrome'

BATON ROUGE — If your child always has something going on after school, it may be time to cut back their schedule.

When a child is too busy, they are at risk for something called “hurried child syndrome.”

"Hurried child syndrome is a topic described in the popular media, and it describes a way that we interact with our children kind of, really, in two ways,” psychologist Kate Eshleman said. “One most basic is on the day-to-day our children are involved in so many activities that we are being hurried all throughout the day to get from one thing to the next. And that's kind of in the broader concept of really hurrying our children to develop more quickly than is really appropriate for their age.”

When a child is constantly on the go, they may start to feel stressed, anxious or even exhausted.

Being that active requires a lot of focus. It can also impact home life if they don't have the time to sit down for family dinners or take part in unstructured play. Doctors say unstructured play is an important part of development.

Recommendations include talking to your child about their schedule and figuring out what activities are most important to them then determining whether that fits with your family's time, finances and values.

"It's important to note that this can really impact everything, and just because it can doesn't mean that it will. So, if a kid is staying up late because they've been at practice and they need to shower and then they need to do their homework, and they're not getting enough sleep, then that could impact mood, concentration, interactions. So just because those things can happen doesn't mean that they will,” Eshleman said.

Social media can also play a role in causing “hurried child syndrome.” Experts suggest limiting access.