Monday PM Forecast: warmer start to the week

The story for the first half of the week will be warmer temperatures. Showers could return as early as Wednesday.

Next 24 Hours: The low clouds that moved across area skies on Monday afternoon should exit from west to eats overnight. With this clearing, low temperatures will ease back into the low 50s and with light southeasterly winds bringing up dew point temperatures on Monday afternoon, saturation and fog formation will be possible. As temperatures run for the mid 70s on Tuesday afternoon, any lingering fog will quickly diminish to mostly sunny skies.

Up Next: Wednesday will be a repeat of morning fog and warm afternoon temperatures. While a few more clouds may be around, any areas that receive a period of sunshine could cross 80 degrees. A cold front will move into the area on Thursday morning. This will bring a patch of light rain across the area through Thursday afternoon. It will just as quickly clear for quieter weather to end the week and start the weekend. Winds will become northerly behind the front and send temperatures on a dip Friday and Saturday. This air mass does not look nearly as chilly as last weekend and temperatures will be just a few degrees below average highs and lows of 71 and 47. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

#Thanksgiving weather?



In the 8-14 Day range we have some idea of what it will be like relative to average, per the @NWSCPC.



General takeaways: warmer in the west, cooler in the east, no major precipitation signals. pic.twitter.com/3sPGyDloGL — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) November 15, 2021

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, tropical development is not expected over the next five days. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we finish out the 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: A surface high pressure system will continue to move east into the Southeast corner of the country through the middle of the week. Of course, the resultant southeast winds at the surface will gradually bring some moisture into the low levels of the atmosphere. This may be first observed in some patchy fog formation into Tuesday morning. Still, with drier air dominating most of the atmosphere, mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures are anticipated on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, a repeat episode of fog is possible with enough moisture then in the area for afternoon for some low clouds to develop. With the lower levels steadily warming, any sunshine will allow afternoon thermometers to push 80 degrees. An upper level trough of low pressure will move across the northern half of the country on Thursday and send an attendant cold front into the local area. Enough time will have passed for moisture recovery to support a couple of showers. However, with the front being weaker in nature and the upper level system being much farther north, the threat for heavy rain and severe weather will once again be low, fortunately. Some cooler air will work in behind the front as winds shift north. Lows will retreat to the 40s on Friday and Saturday morning but will not be quite as cold as the previous front. A second front is expected Sunday into Monday as a broader upper level trough digs into the Eastern U.S. This one is a bit far out for specifics but it also looks like it will bring showers and a modest dip in temperatures.

--Josh

