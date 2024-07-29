Monday PM Forecast: Rain chances all but gone, heat alerts are on

Heat will be the primary focus for the remainder of the workweek. The Storm Station anticipates daily heat alerts, with little to no relief in the form of rain-cooling showers.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies will prevail on Monday night with an overnight low in the upper-70s. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will park over the region on Tuesday, reinforcing the heat and drier weather. Another Heat Advisory has been issued for the majority of the Storm Station's 13 parish, 2 county coverage area. Peak feels-like temperatures will be in the ballpark of 108-110°. The high heat and humidity combo could result in heat illnesses if not careful. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks if outdoors for an extended period of time.

Air temperatures will climb into the upper-90s for a high. Aside from a stray shower or storm, almost everyone will stay dry under partly sunny skies.

Up Next: Heat remains a common theme through the rest of the week with highs reaching the upper-90s every day. Combined with high humidity, daily heat alerts will likely be needed. Rain will be a tough find, with spotty storms at best. There are some signs of moisture returning to the region over the weekend. Even so, the storms will be isolated in nature with temperatures scaling back only by a couple degrees.

The Tropics: A disturbance over the central tropical Atlantic will interact with a tropical wave in the next day or so. Afterward, environmental conditions will become more conducive for tropical development. There is a medium chance of tropical depression formation late this week while the system pushes west toward the Greater Antilles or Bahamas. Those in the Greater Antilles, Bahamas, and southeastern U.S. should monitor the progress of this disturbance closely.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

