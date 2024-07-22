Monday PM Forecast: more stormy commutes ahead

If you were thinking the new week would bring a new weather pattern, you weren’t thinking correctly! Mother Nature has us pretty well locked in and multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain possible through at least midweek.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering showers and thunderstorms will decay beyond nightfall. Clouds will be slow to clear but do expect some break overnight with low temperatures in the mid 70s. Coastal showers and thunderstorms will begin to spread inland shortly after dawn Tuesday. Any dry time will help high temperatures into the upper 80s. A widespread batch of rain and thunderstorms is timed for the afternoon. Like usual, any thunderstorms could cause nuisance street and poor drainage flooding.

Up Next: The Capital Area will remain beneath an unstable atmosphere with higher than usual moisture. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will easily develop each day. With daily rain coverage remaining above 60 percent through Thursday, most locations will be able to collect an additional 1-3'' of rain. High temperatures will only be able to make it into the upper 80s with low temperatures in the mid 70s during the unsettled pattern. We may have a drier trend developing by the weekend, but these stubborn patterns are hard to pin an exact end until closer in time. Of course, if you’re no fan of the high heat, enjoy the showers because when they slow down thermometers will go much higher.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

