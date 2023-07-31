Monday PM Forecast: hottest week of the year underway

The hottest stretch of temperatures in more than two decades is underway. Dangerous heat will be possible all week.

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* is in effect from 10am - 7pm Tuesday for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any showers and thunderstorms will quickly diminish this evening. Look for mainly clear skies otherwise. Low temperatures will stay well above average, only dropping into the lower 80s. We have already had a record-breaking two dozen nights that have failed to leave the 80s. On Tuesday, early sunshine will launch temperatures into the 90s by mid-morning and the low 100s by early afternoon. Due to high humidity, feels-like temperatures will be in the 110 – 115 degree range. As has been the case of late, a stray shower or thunderstorm could pop.

Up Next: Dangerous heat on repeat is the story for this workweek. This will be the hottest week of the summer, so far. Every afternoon, highs are expected to be at or above 100 degrees. Some spots could have 5 or more consecutive days with highs reaching the 100s. Even if not, highs will still be well above average in the upper-90s and high humidity will cause afternoon feels like temperatures above 110 degrees. It will be hard to cool off at night with low temperatures staying in the 80s. As the week goes on, rain chances stay slim with about 10 to 20 percent of the area finding a cool down shower.

The Tropics: Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located about 650 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands have become less organized since last night. However, the system is producing a small area of gale-force winds well to the east of the center. Environmental conditions provide a seventy percent chance that a tropical depression or tropical storm could develop during the next couple of days while the system moves northwestward and then northward at 10 to 15 mph over the central subtropical Atlantic.

Shower and thunderstorm activity continues in association a gale-force low pressure system located over the western Atlantic several hundred miles south of Nova Scotia. However, recent satellite data indicate that the low is attached to frontal boundaries, and it is forecast to move quickly toward the east-northeast at 30 to 35 mph, reaching colder waters by tonight. As a result, the likelihood of this system becoming a tropical storm is diminishing.

