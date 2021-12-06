Monday PM Forecast: double temperature turnaround on the way

A cold front is settling south across the central Gulf Coast. While there will be a twenty-four-hour period of cool and damp weather, above average warmth will quickly return for the rest of the workweek.

Next 24 Hours: Showers and thunderstorms will taper from north to south through the evening hours. Expect winds to become northerly at 10-15mph and push temperatures down into the upper 40s and low 50s. On Tuesday, clouds will remain stubborn with scattered showers sticking around. Along with the ongoing north breeze, temperatures will fail to reach 60 degrees in most neighborhoods and could spend most of the day in the mid 50s.

Up Next: Clouds and showers may continue to linger into Wednesday before some clearing occurs. Depending on how soon sun sneaks out, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s or low 70s. A warm front will lift through the area into Thursday allowing a continued moderating trend. A shower or two cannot be ruled out as we end the week. However, the bigger story will be above average temperatures. Friday and Saturday will be especially warm with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Later Saturday, a strong cold front will push into the area with rain and thunderstorms. A more distinct cool down will follow to end the weekend and begin next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: An upper level trough of low pressure will continue to push an associated cold front southward through the area this evening. A steady lessening trend in the coverage and intensity of showers and thunderstorms can be expected. The front will bring a drop in temperatures will readings ranging from the upper 40s south to mid 50s south by Tuesday morning. The zonal jet stream (west to east flow) will cause the front to stall just south of Louisiana. As a second, fast-moving upper level disturbance treks across the region, lifting over the stalled front will maintain overcast skies and scattered showers through Wednesday morning. An embedded thunderstorm is possible, but would be on the weaker side. Once the disturbance moves east, some drier air will push into the region allowing a drier finish to Wednesday. Upper level winds will come out of the southwest on Thursday returning some moisture and with the old front lifting north as a warm front, there seem to be enough factors in place for a few more showers to develop. Thermometers will move well above average Thursday through Saturday after the warm front passes. Highs could actually take a run at 80 degrees on Friday. A deeper upper level trough will cut across the Southern U.S. on Saturday. Given the sharpness of the trough, unseasonable warmth and enough wind shear, this time period could present a threat for severe weather. A stronger cold front will sweep through the area as this trough pushes east Saturday night into Sunday and temperatures will retreat to seasonable averages Sunday and Monday.

