Monday PM Forecast: Another chilly night, cold front on Thursday

4 hours 18 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, November 08 2021 Nov 8, 2021 November 08, 2021 4:43 PM November 08, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast:

It was another cold morning, with a few locations briefly dropping to the upper 30s once again.

Overnight, we will see similar temperatures with widespread lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday afternoon, a few clouds return to the area as temperatures warm to the mid-upper 70s.

Looking Ahead:

A cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing our next chance for rain. Severe weather will not be a concern and most will see a manageable amount of rain. A few showers may linger into Friday, but majority will clear out by Friday night. We will see some really cold air move into the region starting Friday night. Saturday highs will struggle to reach the low 60s in the afternoon. Many will drop into the low 40s again Saturday night.

Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!

