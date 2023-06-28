96°
Monday night's LSU vs. Florida was ESPN's most-watched CWS game - ever
OMAHA, Neb. - LSU's game against Florida on Monday ended with a new national championship title and broke another unseen record.
According to ESPN, the game was watched by 3.58 million people, making it ESPN's most-watched CWS game ever. Viewership peaked at 4.2 million audience members.
3.59 million people watched Game 3 of the Men’s College World Series — ESPN’s most-watched CWS game ever.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 28, 2023
It was the 2nd-largest baseball audience of the year, trailing only the U.S.-Japan World Baseball Classic final. pic.twitter.com/MIL997hnvS
It was also the second-most watched baseball game in 2023, topped only by the U.S.-Japan World Baseball Classic final, according to Front Office Sports.
