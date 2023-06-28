96°
Monday night's LSU vs. Florida was ESPN's most-watched CWS game - ever

2 hours 19 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, June 28 2023 Jun 28, 2023 June 28, 2023 11:43 AM June 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

OMAHA, Neb. - LSU's game against Florida on Monday ended with a new national championship title and broke another unseen record. 

According to ESPN, the game was watched by 3.58 million people, making it ESPN's most-watched CWS game ever. Viewership peaked at 4.2 million audience members. 

It was also the second-most watched baseball game in 2023, topped only by the U.S.-Japan World Baseball Classic final, according to Front Office Sports. 

