Monday Health Report: Seven minutes of social media can damage your self esteem

BATON ROUGE — The average person spends five to seven years on social media over their lifetimes, and just seven minutes can damage self-esteem, Melissa Adan reports.

With over a billion users, TikTok is one the most popular social media apps on the planet.

But mixed in with all those cute animals and viral dance moves, are some harmful trends designed to make girls and women feel bad about their bodies.

An Australian study found that more than 60% of women have already been exposed to pro-anorexia TikTok content that glamorizes eating disorders, including videos promoting self-starvation and intense workouts.

After watching seven to eight minutes of this type of content, young women scored 11% lower on body satisfaction.

Surprisingly, Tiktok, in general, made the women more self-conscious. Even after a few minutes of watching, videos left them feeling 4% worse about their bodies.

Considering that the average user spends at least 30 minutes on tiktok daily, putting the phone down might be good for self-image.