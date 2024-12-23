Monday AM Forecast: Winter weather coming to an end, big changes on the way

We will be flipping the script on the weather pattern the next couple of days. Highs in the 70s will return tomorrow, with increasing cloud cover and rain coverage by Christmas day.

Today & Tonight: Almost all of southeast Louisiana has seen the 30s the morning, with some locations reaching the freezing mark. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s, with completely sunny skies. The first noticeable signs of change will be increasing lows in the overnight hours. Most will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear skies. Given the quickly increasing temperatures, some areas of patchy fog will be possible.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day: Temperatures will warm even more on Christmas Eve as a warm front slides through the region. Highs will make it into the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. While the entire daytime stretch will be dry locally, rain will be organizing to the west. Showers, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder, will arrive late on the night of Christmas Eve. These showers could persist into Christmas Day on a scattered basis. Most of the shower activity should be focused in the morning, with decreasing coverage through the afternoon. Up to 0.5" of rain will be possible.

Up Next: This time around, the increasing rain coverage does not signal our next front passage. Through next weekend, we will stay warm, with varying coverages of rain each day. A cold front appears to finally move through on Sunday, but even that won't produce a major temperature drop.

-- Balin

