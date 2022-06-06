Monday AM Forecast: The heat and humidity are not going anywhere

The steam machine is up and running this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The new week is starting out with more heat and humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb into the low 90s. Don’t forget to tack on a few more degrees for a heat index. There will be no cooldown showers today. Temperatures tonight will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: The regular summertime humidity will stick around through the week. Temperatures will continue to trend in the low 90s with the heat index in the upper 90s. We should be able to avoid the triple digit heat even without any cooldown showers. This patter will repeat until Thursday. Then, a few isolated showers will return in the afternoon hours. Isolated showers will be in the forecast every afternoon through the weekend. These summery storms can pack a punch with a quick heavy downpour, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. We are not tracking any total washouts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Alex is on a steady track to the northeast away from the US. It will pass Bermuda on the north side and continue into the Atlantic Basin before dissipating later this week.

There are no other disturbances to watch at this time.