Monday AM Forecast: The forecast changes every day this week

This week will bring a many twists and turns. Stay up to date with the latest forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A frosty start on this Monday. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Tonight, will be chilly again with temperatures in the 30s. A few spots in areas further north will likely reach freezing very briefly.

Up Next: The the short warm up starts on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the 50s. Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will reach the mid-70s before the next front moves through. An organized line of showers and storms will reach south Louisiana after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Bouts of heavy rain will continue through the overnight hours and will clear before morning commute time on Thursday. Temperatures behind the front will be much colder. Thursday morning will be in the 40s and afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s. After that, it really gets cold. Friday will bring morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s. A few more showers will be around on Saturday with chilly temperatures. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

