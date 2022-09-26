Monday AM Forecast: The Fall feel is moving in, Tracking Hurricane Ian

It will finally start to feel like fall this week.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: That fall feel is moving in this week. Today is a transition day. Temperatures this afternoon will still reach the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or two will be possible southeast of Baton Rouge as a front squeezes out the rest of the water in our atmosphere. After that humidity will be dropping fast. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: There will be a noticeable drop in humidity come Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s with sunny skies. The rest of the week will trend mostly sunny with mild temperatures and low humidity too. Wednesday and Thursday high temperatures will be in the low 80s. By Thursday morning, the overnight lows will be dipping into the 50s. This cooler and drier weather will last through the weekend too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics - Tropics Video Forecast



In the Caribbean, Ian has strengthened into a hurricane. Ian is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane over the next two days as it moves northwest toward the western parts of Cuba. As it enters the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, it is expected to intensify into a major, category four hurricane. The front that is set to bring us fall weather will be pushing Ian into the west coast of Florida by the end of the week. CLICK HERE to track Ian in the WBRZ Hurricane Center. Stay connected for updates throughout the week.