Monday AM Forecast: Temperatures are trending chilly

It's a chilly start to the week!

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Good morning and heads up! Its chilly out there! Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s today about 20 degrees cooler than we were yesterday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, and there is no rain in the forecast today. Tonight, it gets even cooler. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s. You may be able to give your ac unit a break tonight.

Up Next: Tuesday will be a near repeat with temperatures in the mid-60s in the afternoon and 40s overnight. There may be a sneaky shower on the map late Tuesday after the sun goes down. Wednesday and Thursday will bring a little bit of a warmup with temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be a bit warmer too, in the 50s Wednesday night and 60s on Thursday night. On Friday, our next cold front will approach from the northwest. This one is expected to be a significant rainmaker. Rain will start up midday and clear later in the evening. Preliminary rainfall totals are expected to be 1-3 inches with isolated higher amounts. As the front passes, cooler air will move in on the other side. High temperatures over the weekend will be near 60 degrees and overnight lows will be back down in the 40s. The weekend will be dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

