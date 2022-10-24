Monday AM Forecast: Strong storms possible along a cold front early Tuesday

Showers and storms along the cold front could really pack a punch.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It will be a bit more humid today. Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a stray shower or two possible. Most areas will be dry. Temperatures between the clouds will be in the mid-80s. Tonight, skies will be cloudy with temperatures only dropping into the 70s ahead of the next cold front.

Up Next: We are expecting a cold front around sunrise tomorrow. This one will be coming in with a few showers and storms. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side. There is a severe weather outlook for the entire WBRZ viewing area ranging from a level 1/5 Marginal to a level 2/5 Slight risk for severe storms. The largest severe risks are heavy rain and wind gusting above 60mph. There is also a risk for hail and spin up tornadoes. Stay connected to the Storm Station and be sure to have the most up to date information before you leave Tuesday morning. Any showers will likely slow down your morning commute.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Strong Storms —please have access to alerts through Tuesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

By noon on Tuesday, the showers and storms will be clearing, the sun will come out, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Some slightly cooler air will move in behind the front. Temperatures will fall into the 50s heading into Wednesday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny for the rest of the week with temperatures trending into the 70s in the afternoon and in the 50s overnight. The next chance for showers comes in with the next front over the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a pair of disturbances in the open Atlantic that will not impact the local area.

Central Subtropical Atlantic: Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized in association with a sharp trough of low pressure located less than 400 miles east of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for some tropical or subtropical development of this system over the next day or so while it moves generally westward, passing near Bermuda. Afterwards, the system is forecast to turn northward towards the cooler waters of the northwestern Atlantic, and further development is not anticipated by that time as upper-level winds increase.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.



Southwestern Atlantic: An upper-level trough currently located over the Bahamas is forecast to help induce the formation of a surface trough of low pressure to the north of Puerto Rico in a few days. Thereafter, environmental conditions could be conducive for some subtropical development of this system as it moves generally northward through the latter half of this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.