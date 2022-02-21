Monday AM Forecast: Rain will be possible every day this week

This week warmer temperatures, humidity, and afternoon showers all make a comeback.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures today will warm into the upper 70s with some humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy, and a few light showers will be possible all day long. Not everyone will see rain today, but for those that do… the rain will be light and very spotty. Rainfall totals are expected to be very low, less than half an inch. The humidity will really fill in tonight and temperatures will only fall into the 60s.

Up Next: Starting Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 80s. Warm and muggy conditions will lead to more showers. A few thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday afternoon. Parishes and counties north of EBR are most likely to hear a rumble of thunder. On Wednesday, temperatures will be in low 80s in the afternoon with a few afternoon showers. Thursday will be an almost perfect repeat of Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s and a few afternoon showers. Some cooler, drier air is set to move in right at the start of the weekend. A cold front will come through on Friday bringing showers and storms and temperatures falling into the 40s by Friday night. Saturday is looking clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 50s in the afternoon. Similar to last weekend, it will be clear and cool through Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

