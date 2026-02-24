38°
One shot at Walmart in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - One person was shot outside of the Port Allen Walmart on Monday evening. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the store along La. Highway 1 at 10 p.m. 

Deputies said one person was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No more information about the shooting has been released. 

