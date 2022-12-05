Monday AM Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible

Fog, mostly cloudy skies, and warmer temperatures are back today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: You may run into some patches of fog this morning, particularly over bridges and near bodies of water. There is a Dense Fog Advisory out until 9 a.m. The rest of the day is looking mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s and there may be a few showers around. Only about 10% of the area will see measurable rainfall today, but rain will be possible in the late morning and afternoon hours. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: For the rest of the week, we will be trending warm and above normal. The normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-60s. Instead, our low temperatures will be trending in the mid-60s. High temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are expected to max out in the low 80s. Heading into the weekend, some more steady rain will be in the forecast. Isolated showers will be possible on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but we are not tracking any total washouts. The rain for the whole week is adding up to less than one inch in most spots. If you have weekend plans, stay connected and we will keep you updated on the rainy pattern. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

