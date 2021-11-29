Monday AM Forecast: Green lights for any outdoor activities this week

You get green lights to put up your lights this week!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: There is a Dense Fog Advisory out through 9 am for the Baton Rouge area. After any fog lifts later this morning, skies will be clear for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will be near 40 degrees. The rest of this week will bring a gradual warm up.

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Take it easy driving and check with @WBRZtraffic for updates. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/wpiO0DAmzA — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) November 29, 2021

Up Next: Temperatures on Tuesday will start in the upper 30s and low 40s. The afternoon highs will reach the low 70s and start us on our week-long warmup. Wednesday will start with morning lows in the low 40s and then afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s through Friday. Early indications show that a few showers may be around again over the weekend. Preliminary rainfall totals are less than 1 inch for the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

