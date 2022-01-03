Monday AM Forecast: Freezing temperatures expected again on Tuesday morning

Baton Rouge records the first freeze of the winter, but temperatures will warm up fast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning are below freezing and windchill is a huge factor. Shave about 5 degrees off the air temperatures in your area, many areas are feeling like the low 20s. Expect cold temperatures to last well into the morning. This afternoon, skies will be sunny and high temperatures will max out around 50°. Temperatures tonight will drop just below freezing. Be sure to bring in your pets and plants.

Up Next: Tuesday morning will bring temperatures near freezing with areas further north below 32° and areas further south just above freezing. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s with clear skies. Wednesday morning will be in the 40s and the afternoon temperatures will reach the low 70s. The next cold front will approach the area on Thursday. That will send temperatures back into the 30s on Friday morning, but the Baton Rouge area is expected to stay above freezing. Temperatures will rebound fast with 70s in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday. A few scattered showers expected over the weekend too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!