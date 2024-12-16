Monday AM Forecast: Fog potential continues, cooldown on the way

Monday morning has featured some areas of fog, and this potential will continue the next couple of mornings. By the middle of the week, a cold front will roll through. This will drastically lower our temperatures.

Today & Tonight: Any remaining fog will quickly lift around 9-10am. The rest of the day will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with isolated showers and thunderstorms. These will be mainly confined to the afternoon and evening. Highs will make it into the upper 70s. In the overnight hours, lows will be near 63 degrees, with some areas of fog once again being a possibility.

Up Next: Through the middle of the week, fog will be possible, and temperatures will be warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will approach the region on Wednesday. This will first cause a slight uptick in rain chances, and increased cloud cover. After it passes, expected much cooler conditions and lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s, with lows near 40 degrees through the end of the week. Into the weekend, a reinforcing front will pass. This will take our temperatures even lower.

-- Balin

