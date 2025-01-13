Monday AM Forecast: Cool start to workweek, Eyes on next storm system

The workweek ahead will be mainly quiet, weather-wise, with stubborn clouds and cool temperatures to start the week. By Friday, warmer conditions will return ahead of our next storm system that will be followed by another blast of cold air.

Today & Tonight: Overnight rain showers pushing east early Monday could leave a few sprinkles around during the Monday morning commute. Overall, mostly cloudy skies will be the trend today. This will keep morning lows in the upper-40s and afternoon highs in the middle-50s. A northerly breeze will remain at 10-15 mph. Tonight, clearing in the skies will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s around the region, with neighborhoods close to the LA/MS state line possibly hitting the freezing mark. At this time, no cold weather alerts have been issued or are expected.

Up Next: Through midweek, clouds will be stubborn, resulting in mostly cloudy conditions with only a few peaks of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Both highs and lows should run about 5-10° below average during this timeframe, in the upper-30s/mid-50s. As an upper-level disturbance moves through the state Wednesday night, a few showers may develop. As of now, forecast guidance isn't too optimistic about rain late Wednesday, but it will require close monitoring for any possible changes. Expect the most sunshine of the week Thursday as partial clearing occurs behind that disturbance.

By the end of the workweek, our next storm system will be approaching the region. A warm front is expected to move through southern Louisiana from the Gulf, leading to warmer daytime temperatures in the 60s Friday and Saturday. The return of warm gulf moisture will also bring rain and thunderstorm chances back to the forecast. Latest model guidance suggests isolated storms Friday night with higher coverage of the rain on Saturday. Exact timing, rainfall amounts, and intensity will come into better view by midweek. The Storm Station will keep a close eye on the upcoming system and relay information as it comes in. Behind that rainmaker, another major cool down is on the way. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler by Sunday, with frigid temperatures carrying over into the following week.

- Emma Kate C.