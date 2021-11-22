Monday AM Forecast: Cold temperatures setting in tonight

Temperatures are going to fall fast tonight.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After some overnight rain, we will continue to clear through the rest of the morning. Skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon, but temperatures will be fighting the cooler air moving in from the north. Temperatures will stay in the 60s through the afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.

Up Next: Tuesday will be chilly with morning temperatures near 40 degrees and afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Skies will be sunny and clear. Temperatures will warm into the 70s for Wednesday with a few more clouds and overnight temperatures in the 50s. Thanksgiving Day will be a bit cloudier with a shower or two possible before the next front moves through on Friday. Ahead of the front, Thursday temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Friday will start out rainy and temperatures will max out in the low 60s. That will lead us into a chilly weekend, but mostly clear. Any rainfall is expected to measure in at less than one inch. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

