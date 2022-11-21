Monday AM Forecast - Cloudy skies today and temperatures on the rise

Plenty of dry time expected this week before our next rainmaker moves in.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Some light showers are hanging on this morning across the area. This rain is nothing to worry about, most of it will not even be measurable. Temperatures are back to seasonable this morning and this means we will continue to see a warming trend. Today some thick cloud cover will hang around the area. This will prevent daytime highs from breaking into the 60s. Overnight clouds begin to break up and we will see a more fall-like pattern starting Tuesday.

Up Next: You will be waking up to temperatures in the 40s with mostly clear skies. There will be some light cloud cover at the start of the day but as the sun begins to rise any clouds will dissipate. Throughout the day temperatures will heat into the mid-60s. Winds will be breezy out of the north and that is what will really lock in the clear conditions for the next couple of days. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-40s. The same pleasant pattern will repeat for Wednesday and temperatures are going to continue to be on the rise. A cold front begins to set up to the west on Wednesday afternoon. You can expect to see some light showers and even a storm throughout the day on Thursday. Your Thanksgiving will not be ruined by rain, but there will be some off and on showers. The cold front moves through Thursday night but some of the moisture will linger into Friday and Saturday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.