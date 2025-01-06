Monday AM Forecast: Arctic blast has arrived, Many mornings below freezing this week

Behind a cold front Sunday night, a frigid blast of air quickly took over southeast Louisiana. Most mornings this week will drop below or near freezing with wind chills in the teens for some. Extra layers will be needed in the mornings and afternoons!

Today & Tonight: A significant drop in temperatures occurred overnight. The Capital City went from a record high of 81° Sunday afternoon down to the freezing mark early Monday morning. Breezy conditions left behind the cold front passage on Monday will make morning lows feel even colder. The Capital Area will likely see wind chills in the 20s by daybreak. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect this morning until 9am because of those frigid conditions. Pets and plants should be protected and those heading back to school and work today will need many extra layers. Don't forget gloves, scarves, and beanies. Monday afternoon will not give much relief from the cold either, as highs are only expected to climb in to the middle 40s with the same breezy winds resulting in even chillier feels-like temperatures.

Overnight, expect even colder conditions. Lows will drop into the 20s around all of the Capital Area, with wind chills likely in the teens across the state. Another Cold Weather Advisory will go into effect at midnight through 9am Tuesday to reflect the bitter conditions and stress the importance of extra layers and covering exposed skin. Those along and north of I-10/12 are advised to take precaution and wrap exposed, exterior piping as we prepare for the first potential hard freeze of the season tonight.

As a reminder, starting this season, the National Weather Service has changed the cold weather alerts. You will receive different messages to highlight impacts than during previous winters. Review those changes, including the removal of Hard Freeze Warnings, HERE.

Up Next: Tuesday afternoon will feature the same chilly conditions with highs struggling to warm past the 40s. Then, expect another possible hard freeze early Wednesday as morning lows drop into the 20s with wind chills back into the teens. As the week wears on, don't expect much warmer conditions. We will see more clouds around by the end of the week with highs still struggling to warm past the middle 40s. We will also introduce a chance for precipitation back into the forecast late Thursday into Friday. At this time, it does seem most likely that southern Louisiana will only be dealing with a very cold rain. However, since the system that would create this weather is still over the Pacific, data on it is limited and that results in some unknowns. Nevertheless, if things can shift in a manner where moisture properly overlaps with the coldest air, something more than cold rain could be possible. That system will move onshore in the western U.S. on Monday, and the forecast should begin coming into focus in the next 24 hours. Stay connected as these details come into alignment.

