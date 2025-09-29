Monday AM Forecast: A hot and dry start to the week

It’s a warm and dry start to the week, with highs back in the 90s this afternoon and plenty of sunshine. Conditions stay quiet locally through Tuesday, but changes arrive midweek with some rain returning by late week. Meanwhile, the tropics remain very active, with both Humberto and Imelda churning in the Atlantic.

Today & Tonight

Expect another warm and dry day across the Capital Region. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s with dewpoints falling into the 50s and 60s, keeping the air feeling a bit less sticky. Tonight, skies stay mostly clear with comfortable overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Up Next

The next couple of days remain hot and dry, though some cloudiness may pass through Tuesday, which could shave a degree or two off afternoon highs. By mid to late week, changes arrive. A coastal disturbance could bring scattered showers and storms. Cloud cover will also knock highs down several degrees by Friday. Uncertain if showers will continue into the weekend.

Tropics

Hurricane Humberto remains a powerful hurricane. The wind field has expanded, meaning a larger area could see impacts. Humberto is forecast to pass west and north of Bermuda over the next couple of days while slowly weakening and then transitioning to a post-tropical system later this week. Even so, tropical-storm-force winds could reach Bermuda by late Tuesday, and dangerous surf and rip currents are expected across Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast through the week.

Tropical Storm Imelda, meanwhile, has strengthened and is moving northward through the Bahamas. The system is expected to gradually intensify over the next few days, likely becoming a hurricane by late Tuesday. Current forecasts keep Imelda on a north track before turning sharply east-northeast, steering it away from the U.S. East Coast later this week. Heavy rainfall, flooding, and tropical storm conditions will continue in the Bahamas before the storm pulls away.

– Dave

