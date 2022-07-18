Monday AM Forecast: A few showers and a lot of heat

A few showers will develop this afternoon, but there will be plenty of sunshine too.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: The regular summer pattern is really settling in this week. Temperatures will be trending a little higher than average, topping out in the mid-90s. The heat index will be around 100 degrees. A few showers will develop in the afternoon hours. About 30% of the area is expected to get measurable rainfall. Temperatures tonight will trend in the mid-70s.

Up Next: This weather pattern is going to repeat every day this week. Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. A few showers will develop in the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will continue to trend above normal in the mid-90s. If you need to get outside this week, the morning hours will be mostly dry every day. The temperatures will be much more manageable in the morning as well. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to keep tabs on the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.