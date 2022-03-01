52°
Mom ticketed after unattended 5-year-old crashes vehicle into Dollar General

Monday, February 28 2022
Source: WBRZ
Editor's Note: Police initially identified the child as being 3 years old.  

PLAQUEMINE - A 5-year-old boy left alone in a running car rolled the vehicle into a building late Monday morning, according to police.

The Plaquemine Police Department said the vehicle struck the Dollar General on Belleview Drive after the child managed to hold down the brake and put the car in drive. Photos posted on social media showed cracks in the building's facade after the crash.

Police said the child's mother initially claimed her son was with her the whole time and that the car malfunctioned, but surveillance video showed her entering the store alone and then retrieving the 5-year-old from the vehicle after it struck the building.

The woman was issued a misdemeanor summons for improper supervision of a minor. She told WBRZ her son was OK. 

