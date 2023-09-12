Mom claims EBR teacher groomed her son for years as school officials turned a blind eye

BATON ROUGE- A mother in Baton Rouge said a teacher groomed her 15-year-old son for years prior to his termination two weeks ago at Belaire High School. She said her complaints to the school system were ignored and are similar to another mother's story.

See the full story at 6:00 on Channel 2 and WBRZ+

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a criminal investigation is underway tied to the allegations of inappropriate conduct.

At least two different mothers who did not know each other both confirmed their children reported bad behavior against Justin Broussard. As recent as this year, he was named Teacher of the Year.

"If I punished my son and said no internet for you, Justin Broussard would say you have bad parents... I'mma buy you a hot spot," she explained. "If I tell him you get no sweets today, Broussard would Door Dash cookies."

She said she went to Park Forest Middle and complained after she said he began buying her son items. Expensive things like iPhones and giving him money.

"I was told messages were sent by my son saying Mr. Broussard was begging for videos of him playing with himself," the mother said.

She said her son logged on to his Instagram on another student's phone. He forgot to log out, and that's when that student made the discovery. She brought the inappropriate behavior to school administrators two weeks ago. That's when Broussard was terminated.

Another mother who encountered Broussard at Park Forest Middle said she filed complaints about Broussard in 2021 and the inappropriate things he did to her child.

"He groped him on his groin area and his chest and everything," she said. "They waited for the other students to leave."

With two mothers sharing similar stories about the same adult, both are wondering when Broussard might face charges for his alleged actions.

"Justin Broussard, you is nasty and you need help," one mom said. "The school system is not a place for you, and they need to put you under the jail."

Detectives with EBRSO have subpoenaed all digital records and are waiting for those to return. The school system has seen the evidence and gave some of that information to the mother, she said.





