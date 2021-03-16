Mobile homes no longer allowed in subdivisions in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH – Livingston Parish has adopted a new mobile home ordinance, however some say it is a form of discrimination.

The ordinance no longer allows for mobile homes to be in subdivisions in the parish. The council adopted the ordinance to protect the quality and values of homes in subdivisions.

However, one resident, Bitt Edwards, said he believes that the ordinance is unfair to those who are less fortunate. He currently lives in a mobile home near Walker.

"I should be able to move my mobile where ever I want, if own the land," Edwards said.

Officials say there are some exceptions to the ordinance including, if a mobile home is already in a subdivision, it can stay. Additionally, mobile homes will be allowed in cases of natural disasters that require someone to move a FEMA trailer on their property to live in it.

The ordinance goes into affect immediately.

All eight council members voted in favor of the ordinance at Thursday night's meeting.