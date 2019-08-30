74°
Latest Weather Blog
Mobile home engulfed in flames, 1 hospitalized after oxygen tank explodes
WALKER - Livingston Fire Protection District 4 responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.
According to fire officials, the incident took place just before 4 p.m. in the 31000 block of Walker Road North.
The fire has been contained. Flames were intense, fueled by an oxygen tank inside that likely exploded, witnesses told WBRZ.
Sources say one person was transported with injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City-parish officials confirm plans for flood risk reduction in 2020
-
LSU ready for first home game with stadium-wide beer sales
-
Lightning strike may have sparked blaze at apartment building in Shenandoah
-
Mom shocked as car nearly strikes child getting off school bus
-
Grab your passport: Organizations to host travel inspired charity gala