MLK Day events throughout the capital area this weekend

BATON ROUGE - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 15. Here are some of the ways the capital region is celebrating.

For more information on the events happening in the city, visit the city's MLK holiday site here.

“The Urgency of Now” MLK Speaker Event

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 6:30 PM

Keynote Speaker: Van Lathan followed by panel discussion with Mayor Broome, Chancellor Willie Smith, and community members

Baton Rouge Community College, Magnolia Building – Magnolia Theatre

201 Community College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

2024 MLK Scholarship Brunch

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM

Keynote Speaker: Donna Brazile, political commentator

United Christian Faith Ministries

9229 N. Ridgewood Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70814

Star Hill Church Service

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM

Keynote Speaker: Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole

Star Hill Baptist Church

1400 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

MLK Unity Prayer Breakfast

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 AM

Keynote Speaker: Nona Jones, head of global faith-based partnerships at Facebook

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel

777 L’Auberge Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

NAACP MLK Church Service

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 9:00 AM

Keynote Speaker: Honorable John Michael Guidry, Chief Judge of the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

MLK Festival of Service/Big Play at MLK Day

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM

BREC Gus Young Park

4200 Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Pink Blossom Alliance: North Sherwood Forest Neighborhood Cleanup

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM

Belaire High School

12121 Tams Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Rise 225: Bird Station Neighborhood Cleanup/Youth Mentoring & Career Development

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 9:00 AM

BREC Blueberry Street Park

1870 North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Zion City CDC: Zion City Clean Up

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM

BREC Cadillac Street Park

6117 Cadillac Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70811

Eraseur Debt Solutions: MLK Healing Out Loud Festival

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM

1300 Block of North Boulevard & 200 Block of S. 12th Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

29:11 MLK Mid City

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 1:00 PM

440 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Gardere Initiative: A Community of Hope, Justice and Brotherhood Cleanup

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM

8435 Ned Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Beat the Streets: Village Work Cleanup

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM

BREC Evangeline Street Park

4201 Evangeline Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70805

The Walls Project MLK Fest 2024

Saturday, January 13, 2024 and Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM

BREC Gus Young Park

4200 Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Scotlandville CDC: Unity Renewed

Monday January 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM

1920 Goudchaux Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Line 4 Line: Community in Action

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM

BREC Hartley Vey Park

1702 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Enable to Exhale: District 10 Expungement

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM

Leo S. Butler Community Center

950 E. Washington Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Geaux Ride: MLK Night Out - Glow in the Dark Unity Ride

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 5:30 PM

521 N. 3rd Street. Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70802