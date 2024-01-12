Latest Weather Blog
MLK Day events throughout the capital area this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 15. Here are some of the ways the capital region is celebrating.
For more information on the events happening in the city, visit the city's MLK holiday site here.
“The Urgency of Now” MLK Speaker Event
Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 6:30 PM
Keynote Speaker: Van Lathan followed by panel discussion with Mayor Broome, Chancellor Willie Smith, and community members
Baton Rouge Community College, Magnolia Building – Magnolia Theatre
201 Community College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
2024 MLK Scholarship Brunch
Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Keynote Speaker: Donna Brazile, political commentator
United Christian Faith Ministries
9229 N. Ridgewood Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70814
Star Hill Church Service
Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Keynote Speaker: Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole
Star Hill Baptist Church
1400 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
MLK Unity Prayer Breakfast
Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 AM
Keynote Speaker: Nona Jones, head of global faith-based partnerships at Facebook
L’Auberge Casino and Hotel
777 L’Auberge Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
NAACP MLK Church Service
Monday, January 15, 2024 at 9:00 AM
Keynote Speaker: Honorable John Michael Guidry, Chief Judge of the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
MLK Festival of Service/Big Play at MLK Day
Monday, January 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM
BREC Gus Young Park
4200 Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Pink Blossom Alliance: North Sherwood Forest Neighborhood Cleanup
Friday, January 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Belaire High School
12121 Tams Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Rise 225: Bird Station Neighborhood Cleanup/Youth Mentoring & Career Development
Friday, January 12, 2024 at 9:00 AM
BREC Blueberry Street Park
1870 North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Zion City CDC: Zion City Clean Up
Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM
BREC Cadillac Street Park
6117 Cadillac Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Eraseur Debt Solutions: MLK Healing Out Loud Festival
Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM
1300 Block of North Boulevard & 200 Block of S. 12th Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
29:11 MLK Mid City
Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 1:00 PM
440 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Gardere Initiative: A Community of Hope, Justice and Brotherhood Cleanup
Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM
8435 Ned Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Beat the Streets: Village Work Cleanup
Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM
BREC Evangeline Street Park
4201 Evangeline Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70805
The Walls Project MLK Fest 2024
Saturday, January 13, 2024 and Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM
BREC Gus Young Park
4200 Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Scotlandville CDC: Unity Renewed
Monday January 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM
1920 Goudchaux Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Line 4 Line: Community in Action
Monday, January 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM
BREC Hartley Vey Park
1702 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Enable to Exhale: District 10 Expungement
Monday, January 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Leo S. Butler Community Center
950 E. Washington Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Geaux Ride: MLK Night Out - Glow in the Dark Unity Ride
Monday, January 15, 2024 at 5:30 PM
521 N. 3rd Street. Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
