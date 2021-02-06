52°
MLB teams allowed to use iPads in dugout all season
NEW YORK - After allowing iPad Air 2s with restrictions in dugouts during the final two weeks of last season and the postseason under a pilot program, Major League Baseball reached a deal with Apple that gives iPad Pros to all teams this year along with a new scouting, analytics and video app called MLB Dugout.
Each team's devices, which can be used in dugouts and bullpens, have been customized to use the club's proprietary statistical report and advance scouting videos along with MLB's Statcast system, which launched last year,
The deal was announced Wednesday.
