Mizzou pays tribute to late LSU band members

Wednesday, September 02 2015
By: Russell Jones

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Members of the University of Missouri's marching band took time Wednesday to pay tribute to two LSU marching band members who died recently.

The Marching Mizzou posted a picture to Twitter showing members spelling out "LSU" in their parking lot.

The two late members of the Golden Band From Tigerland, Kayleigh Billings and Mitchell Swenson, both passed away within the past three weeks. Billings and Swenson were both in the marching band in 2013, and died in unrelated incidences.

Missouri's band director, Fuller Lyon, was a graduate assistant with the Golden Band from Tigerland while he was at LSU.

 

