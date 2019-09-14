Latest Weather Blog
Mizzou pays tribute to late LSU band members
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Members of the University of Missouri's marching band took time Wednesday to pay tribute to two LSU marching band members who died recently.
The Marching Mizzou posted a picture to Twitter showing members spelling out "LSU" in their parking lot.
The two late members of the Golden Band From Tigerland, Kayleigh Billings and Mitchell Swenson, both passed away within the past three weeks. Billings and Swenson were both in the marching band in 2013, and died in unrelated incidences.
Missouri's band director, Fuller Lyon, was a graduate assistant with the Golden Band from Tigerland while he was at LSU.
We would like to express our condolences to the LSU Golden Band From Tiger Land after your recent losses. #SECFamily pic.twitter.com/7lqX1JwMNw
— Marching Mizzou (@MarchingMizzou) September 2, 2015
