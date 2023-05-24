Mistakenly released killer arrested in Georgia

ATLANTA- Authorities have captured an inmate that was mistakenly let out of a jail earlier this week in Louisiana.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Benjuiel Johnson, 32, just after midnight Friday morning at a motel just outside of Atlanta. Authorities in Georgia said a Gwinett County deputy assigned to the marshal's task force spotted Johnson and made the arrest.

The Department of Corrections said Johnson was mistakenly allowed to be released on September 26th due to a lapse between the Department of Corrections and the East Feliciana Parish Prison. Law enforcement agencies were offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Johnson was locked up for various offenses, including manslaughter in connection with a murder in Iberville Parish in 2010.

Johnson was able to bond out of jail in East Feliciana Parish where he was sent to face a pending charge. Officials say the manslaughter conviction didn't show up when they ran his name through the computer system, allowing him to be released on good behavior for prior charges.

The Department of Corrections has apologized for the communication error that lead to the inmate's release.

Georgia authorities booked Johnson on chages of being a fugitive out of Louisiana. He's scheduled to be in court Saturday morning for a first appearance, and will have a later preliminary hearing to determine if he will wait or fight extradition back to Louisiana.