Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccination, CDC investigating

Brad Malagari, a father of seven from St. Martin, Mississippi, suffered a stroke hours after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ST MARTIN, Mississippi — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is analyzing a case in Mississippi that may have ties to the recent uncertainty surrounding the safety of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

Initially, federal officials reported that it was investigating the possibility of J&J's vaccine contributing to unusual blood clots that occurred in six women, six to 13 days after they'd been vaccinated.

But now, a man from Mississippi who received the J&J vaccination during the week of April 5 is also being studied.

WWL-TV reports that Brad Malagarie, a 43-year-old father of seven from St. Martin, suffered a stroke three hours after he was vaccinated.

It is important to note that at this time, no link has been made to the vaccine, but the CDC is investigating the case.

Malagarie was working at his D'Iberville office when he decided to step away and get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Hours later, he returned to work and was shortly thereafter discovered unresponsive at his desk.

His aunt, who is also his manager at work, Celete Foster O'Keefe, said, "They called me and said he had that vaccine and something is wrong, we think it's a stroke."

WWL-TV reports that Brad is still recovering at Ochsner Hospital and doctors say the stroke occurred due to a blood clot in the main artery that brings oxygen to the brain.

Though CDC officials have yet to confirm any links between the vaccine and the stroke, Malagarie's family believes the J&J shot is responsible for the 43-year-old's condition.

"He's a young, healthy 43-year-old, and I immediately thought it, and I said be sure to tell the doctors he took that J & J vaccine and that, to me, is what caused his stroke," Foster O'Keefe said.

She added that Malagarie does have high blood pressure, which is a risk factor for a stroke.

Now in critical condition, but stable, the father of seven is reportedly paralyzed on one side.

His Aunt described his physical and emotional condition, saying, "He can't talk now and he can't walk. He's paralyzed on the right side. He knows who we are and he will just cry when he sees us. At least we want him to be able to communicate, to be able to walk and talk again, even if it's not perfect."

According to WWL-TV, the Mississippi State Health Department and Tulane vaccinologist, Dr. Lisa Morici, agree that Malagarie's case appears to be quite different from the six J&J cases that the CDC is investigating.

While Malagarie's case involved a stroke that occurred within three hours of getting the vaccine, all of the women in the cases the CDC are studying experienced a rare clotting disorder in the brain that happened a week to two after the vaccine.

WWL-TV reports that 32 strokes have been reported to the CDC after one of the three COVID vaccines, that is after nearly 200 million doses were given.