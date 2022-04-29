Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi festival cancels Laine Hardy performance after star's arrest
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizers canceled Laine Hardy's appearance at a Mississippi concert Friday as the "American Idol" star sat in jail over accusations that he bugged his ex-girlfriend's college dorm.
The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the cancellation on social media Thursday night, saying Hardy could not attend "due to an unforeseen personal responsibility."
Hardy was set to perform Friday night as part of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival alongside artists Shake the Bucket and Hannah Everhart. The other performers are set to take the stage as planned at 6 p.m with free admission.
Festival organizers announced they are offering full refunds for the concert.
Trending News
Hardy turned himself in to police Friday morning and is facing charges for illegally intercepting communications.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garth Brooks takeover: Everything you need to know before the biggest event...
-
Van finally fixed after two years, call to 2 On Your Side
-
Laine Hardy accused of bugging ex-girlfriend's dorm room; 'American Idol' star arrested...
-
Laine Hardy released from jail
-
Sisters killed in Baton Rouge hit and run; police still looking for...
Sports Video
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach